April 7 birthdays

He's an actor, choreographer and martial artist whose movies include the Rush Hour trilogy, Enter the Dragon and Shanghai Noon. Jackie Chan is 63 today.

He's an Oscar-winning actor who has starred in Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Man of Steel, L.A. Confidential and many many other movies. Russell Crowe is 53 today.

He joined Daryl Hall to form one of the greatest pop duos of all time. The two were responsible for the hits Rich Girl, Kiss is on My List, Out of Touch the list goes on and on. John Oates of Hall and Oates is 69 today.

He's an Oscar winning director who's responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed movies of all time. They include The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now and The Outsiders. Francis Ford Coppola is 78 today.

