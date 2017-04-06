April 6 birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 6 birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He's an actor who has starred in such movie comedies as The 40 Year Old Virgin and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.  But his biggest role is that of the tiny superhero Ant-Man.  We're talking about Paul Rudd who's 48 today.

She's an actress who starred as DJ in the ABC sitcom Full House. She reprised the role for the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House.  Candace Cameron Bure is 41 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars movies.  He's also appeared as Harvey Dent in the 1989 version of Batman.  Billie Dee Williams is 80 today.

You know him best as mailman Cliff Clavin from the TV sitcom Cheers.  Since then he's done a lot of voice work for Pixar movies like Toy Story, Wall-E and Inside Out.  John Ratzenberger is 70 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly