April 6 birthdays

He's an actor who has starred in such movie comedies as The 40 Year Old Virgin and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. But his biggest role is that of the tiny superhero Ant-Man. We're talking about Paul Rudd who's 48 today.

She's an actress who starred as DJ in the ABC sitcom Full House. She reprised the role for the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House. Candace Cameron Bure is 41 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars movies. He's also appeared as Harvey Dent in the 1989 version of Batman. Billie Dee Williams is 80 today.

You know him best as mailman Cliff Clavin from the TV sitcom Cheers. Since then he's done a lot of voice work for Pixar movies like Toy Story, Wall-E and Inside Out. John Ratzenberger is 70 today.

