Five things you need to know on 4/6

It's Thursday, April 6, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a cold one in the Heartland this morning as the rain moves out and cooler weather moves in. It's going to be at least 20 degrees colder than it was at this time yesterday.The rain will linger for most of the morning, but should dissipate as the day goes on.Temps are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s, but strong winds will make it feel cooler. A LOOK AHEAD: The cold weather is expected to linger into tomorrow and there may even be a chance for a light frost Saturday morning.

Making headlines:

Mississippi Co. sheriff arrested: The sheriff of Mississippi County, Missouri has been arrested by the F.B.I and is facing several charges in two separate incidents. He is currently out on bond.

Traffic stop in Calloway Co. KY ends in police chase: Two people are in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police, ending in Murray, Kentucky.

HAPPENING TODAY: An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill.

IL Lawmakers consider free college tuition: Free tuition for college students was a topic of discussion among legislators in Springfield yesterday. And while the legislation may sound like a good opportunity, some parents have concerns about the proposal.

Chemical attack in Syria: Diplomats at the U.N. Security Council sparred yesterday over whether to hold President Bashar Assad's government responsible for a chemical weapons attack that killed more than 80 people in northern Syria, while U.S. intelligence officials, Doctors Without Borders and the U.N. health agency said evidence pointed to nerve gas exposure.

