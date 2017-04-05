EF1 tornado confirmed in Carbondale, IL Wednesday evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

EF1 tornado confirmed in Carbondale, IL Wednesday evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The storm that damaged a home south of Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday evening, April 5 has been confirmed as an EF1 tornado.

The top wind speed was 105 miles per hour.

The home that was damaged was on Cameron Drive near Dogwood just over the Jackson County, Ill. line into Williamson County, Ill.

Homeowners said debris could be seen all over the yard.

A tree ended up piercing through the garage of the home but no injuries were reported.

According to home owners, the storm also took off the back half of their home's roof.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly