EF1 tornado confirmed in Carbondale, IL Wednesday evening

The storm that damaged a home south of Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday evening, April 5 has been confirmed as an EF1 tornado.

The top wind speed was 105 miles per hour.

The home that was damaged was on Cameron Drive near Dogwood just over the Jackson County, Ill. line into Williamson County, Ill.

Homeowners said debris could be seen all over the yard.

A tree ended up piercing through the garage of the home but no injuries were reported.

According to home owners, the storm also took off the back half of their home's roof.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.