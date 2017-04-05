Truck part collides with 2 vehicles in McCracken Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Truck part collides with 2 vehicles in McCracken Co.

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A crash on Wednesday, April 5 resulted in injuries and the loss of a piece connected to one of the vehicles involved.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, around 12:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash on US62 near the intersection of Gums Springs Road.

After an investigation, officials learned that an unidentified semi-tractor was towing another semi-tractor westbound on US62 when the drive shaft was lost. Officials believe the drive shaft belonged to the tractor being towed.

The drive shaft collided with an eastbound Red 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Michelle Hammonds, 26 of Bardwell, Kentucky. Hammond had her three small children in the vehicle as well.

Mrs. Hammonds vehicle was disabled by the collision.

A portion of the shaft then collided with the front windshield of a Black 2015 Nissan Van driven by Jason Bezenah, 26 of Paducah, Ky, who was also eastbound following Mrs. Hammonds vehicle.

Witnesses describe the semi tractors as a black semi-tractor towing a blue semi-tractor but no other identifiers such as plate, company name or DOT number were available.

The roadway was reduced to one lane traffic for approx. 1 hour due to the investigation and cleanup of the disabled vehicle.

Anyone with information about the location or identification of these semi tractors please call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. (270)444-4719. 

There is a possibility the driver of the semi-tractor was not aware the shaft fell from his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly