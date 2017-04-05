Truck part collides with 2 vehicles in McCracken Co.

A crash on Wednesday, April 5 resulted in injuries and the loss of a piece connected to one of the vehicles involved.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, around 12:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle injury crash on US62 near the intersection of Gums Springs Road.

After an investigation, officials learned that an unidentified semi-tractor was towing another semi-tractor westbound on US62 when the drive shaft was lost. Officials believe the drive shaft belonged to the tractor being towed.

The drive shaft collided with an eastbound Red 2006 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Michelle Hammonds, 26 of Bardwell, Kentucky. Hammond had her three small children in the vehicle as well.

Mrs. Hammonds vehicle was disabled by the collision.

A portion of the shaft then collided with the front windshield of a Black 2015 Nissan Van driven by Jason Bezenah, 26 of Paducah, Ky, who was also eastbound following Mrs. Hammonds vehicle.

Witnesses describe the semi tractors as a black semi-tractor towing a blue semi-tractor but no other identifiers such as plate, company name or DOT number were available.

The roadway was reduced to one lane traffic for approx. 1 hour due to the investigation and cleanup of the disabled vehicle.

Anyone with information about the location or identification of these semi tractors please call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. (270)444-4719.

There is a possibility the driver of the semi-tractor was not aware the shaft fell from his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

