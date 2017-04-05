Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is shut down because of high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry has halted operations for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, April 5.

The ferry reports the wind running about 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.