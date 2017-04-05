How do you pronounce caramel?

It's a sticky subject for many: how do you pronounce the word 'caramel?'

Is it kar-muhl? ker-uh-muhl?

Well, the survey says....ker-uh-muhl.

A national survey found that most Americans believe the word has three syllables.

The only region that prefers the two syllable pronunciation? The Midwest!

Whether you prefer it on an apple, in a candy bar, drizzled over your ice cream, or in its purest form, it's safe to say, it's a delicious debate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.