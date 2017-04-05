Movie money making its way around Anna, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Movie money making its way around Anna, IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Anna Police Department) (Source: Anna Police Department)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Anna, Illinois have a warning for businesses in town: check the cash you receive to make sure it's real.

That warning comes after several reports of counterfeit money being used.

According to the police department, the most recent case involved a $50 bill which was marked as "motion picture use only."

Counterfeit money checking pens will indicate that the bills are fake.

If you have any information about the funny money, police want to hear from you. You can call the department at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.

