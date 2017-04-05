Firefighters: seat belt likely saved man's life in wreck on I-55

Firefighters with the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District believe a Poplar Bluff man is alive today because of his seat belt.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Joseph Smith, 45, of Poplar Bluff ran into the back of a semi in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near mile marker 105.

In a post on Facebook, the fire district wrote that Smith "miraculously escaped with minor cuts." He went to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

