New Cape Girardeau hotel expected to open summer 2017

A new hotel and conference center is expected to open to guests in Cape Girardeau in summer 2017.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center is the company's fourth property in Cape Girardeau. In addition to the 168 guest rooms, the property features more than 14,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.

It will be located directly off I-55.

