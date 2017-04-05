3 Payless Shoesource stores in the Heartland to close

Payless Shoesource announced on Tuesday, April 4 that it will be closing 400 stores across the country - including several in the Heartland.

The three stores closing are in Missouri and Kentucky. The store in the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah, Kentucky will be closing, along with locations in Murray, Kentucky and Sikeston, Missouri.

Payless Shoesource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is among many retailers struggling with online shopping.

CEO W. Paul Jones released a statement, calling the closures a "difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment."

