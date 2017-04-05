Restaurant Hop benefits SEMO's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance

Thirteen Cape Girardeau restaurants and businesses are serving up their signature items in the annual restaurant hop to benefit Southeast Missouri State University’s Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

The restaurant hop includes the following restaurants:

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Bistro Saffron

Chocolate Works

Cup ‘n Cork

Faithfully Fed

Jimmy John’s

Marco’s Pizza

Mississippi Mutts

My Daddy’s Cheesecake

Pho8

Primo Vino!

Stevie’s Steakburger

The Bar.

The hop will take place on Tuesday, April 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person.

Participants can go to any or all of the participating businesses where they'll get to try the eatery's signature item.

Theatre and dance students will be on hand at each restaurant to assist patrons.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for community members and business owners to not only support our senior students financially, but to meet and talk with them personally.” Dr. Kenn Stilson, chair of The Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, said. “The value alone is worth coming out for. The tickets are only $10, which is only $1 per restaurant. This is a way to experience the great local fare at Cape’s restaurants at a very reasonable price.”

The Theatre and Dance Society, which hosts the event, will use proceeds to fund the annual Senior Showcase May 5 and May 6 and its summer Theatre and Dance Academy.

The Senior Showcase is an opportunity for graduating seniors to perform in front of a variety of agents and casting directors from Actor’s Connections in New York City May 14-18 and Los Angeles July 24-31.

Tickets may be purchased through Southeast’s Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, by calling (573) 651- 2149 or on the night of the event at the door of all participating restaurants.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.