Benton Public Library to receive grant from IL Secretary of State

Written by Mike Payne, Director
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced that the Illinois Secretary of State has awarded the Benton Public Library a $8,849 grant.

“I am happy to pass along news that the Benton Public Library has been awarded a grant from the Live and Learn Construction Grant Program,” Severin said.  “This investment will go towards refurbishing the interior of the Library.”

The Live and Learn Construction Grant Program is in place to help with construction costs for public libraries.

This small grant is to specifically help libraries that receive less than $15 per capita.

