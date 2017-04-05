Fire at Dollar General in Ironton, MO listed as 'set' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire at Dollar General in Ironton, MO listed as 'set'

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: KFVS)
IRONTON, MO (KFVS) -

People in Ironton will have to drive a little further if they want to shop at Dollar General.

The Division of Fire Safety is investigating the fire, which is currently listed as incendiary (set).

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Department, the Dollar General Store caught fire on Tuesday, April 4.

A Dollar General Spokeswoman said all employees and customers were able to get out of the building without injury.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

Crystal Ghassemi with Dollar General said, "employees from the store in Ironton will be temporarily relocated to support area stores."

