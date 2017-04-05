Heartland states with the highest, lowest tax burdens

With Tax Day right around the corner, and with Republicans planning the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades, WalletHub has released its 2017 Tax Burden by State report.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden - property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes.

Illinois ranks as the 9th state with the highest tax burden. Tennessee came in on the low end, ranking as the 48th state with the lowest tax burden.

Missouri came in on the low end, as well, ranking as the 38th state with the lowest tax burden. Kentucky ranked as the 23rd state.

States with Highest Tax Burdens (%) States with Lowest Tax Burdens (%) 1 New York (12.94%) 41 Montana (7.51%) 2 Hawaii (11.27%) 42 Wyoming (7.29%) 3 Vermont (10.75%) 43 Alabama (7.19%) 4 Maine (10.73%) 44 South Dakota (7.12%) 5 Minnesota (10.24%) 45 Florida (6.79%) 6 Connecticut (10.23%) 46 New Hampshire (6.70%) 7 New Jersey (10.14%) 47 Oklahoma (6.61%) 8 Rhode Island (10.09%) 48 Tennessee (6.45%) 9 Illinois (10.00%) 49 Alaska (6.27%) 10 California (9.52%) 50 Delaware (5.59%)

Other Stats

Red states have a lower overall tax burden, with an average rank of 30.27, than Blue states, which have an average rank of 18.30 (lower rank = higher tax burden).

New York has the highest individual income taxes as a share of personal income, 4.76 percent, whereas Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not levy such a tax on their residents.

Hawaii has the highest total sales and excise tax as a share of personal income, 6.52 percent, which is 5.7 times higher than in Oregon, the state with the lowest at 1.14 percent.

