Metal in the roadway causes multiple crashes on I-55 near Scott City, MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
This is what caused the crashes. (Source: KFVS)
(Source: Amanda Hanson/KFVS)
(Source: Amanda Hanson/KFVS)
Jeep damaged on southbound I-55 near Scott City. (Source: B.J. McArthur/cNews)
(Source: B.J. McArthur/cNews)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Transportation will shut down a section of Interstate 55 Wednesday evening.

According to the Scott City Police Department, that closure will take in the southbound lanes. It will start at 7:30 p.m. and last about a half-hour.

Drivers are asked to detour to U.S. Route 61 through Kelso and Benton and then turn onto MO Route 77.

Crews will be working on repairs to the roadway after a portion of the road failed and exposed a large piece of metal on the road.

Several vehicles crashed after driving over the metal.

The first wreck was reported before 6 a.m. on April 5.

Crews on the scene said no one was hurt.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane while crews make bridge repairs in the area. This is over Route M at mile marker 89.

Weather permitting, work will take place on Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 7. The work zone will be left up overnight and will reopen on Friday morning.

