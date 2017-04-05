Five things you need to know on 4/5

It's Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You're going to need your umbrella as you walk out the door this morning as another bout of rain and severe weather has moved into the Heartland. The rain began late last night and is expected to stick around most of the day. Some storms may be severe at times, with the possibility of hail, strong winds and even an isolated tornado. It will also be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Making headlines:

Shooting investigation in Carbondale: Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a shooting that occurred late last night that left one person seriously injured.

Voters in Franklin Co. reject sales tax for new courthouse: Unofficial results show voters in Franklin County, Illinois have largely rejected a sales tax increase that would have been used to build a new county courthouse.

April 4th county elections: The results are in for a number of county elections across the Heartland.

HAPPENING TODAY: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is claiming he has the votes necessary to thwart a planned Democratic filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as a showdown draws near that could change the Senate, and the court, for generations.

72 killed in chemical attack in Syria: The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 72 this morning while activists and rescue workers kept finding more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the harrowing assault, one of the deadliest in years.

