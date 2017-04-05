The First Alert Weather Team is tracking multiple chances for severe weather in the Heartland today. The threats include strong winds, hail and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

The first round of storms is moving through in the early morning hours, and has already produced some severe thunderstorms. It's expected to turn to just rain, and move on out of the area during the morning commute.

Another chance for severe weather will move into the Heartland early this afternoon. This system could include an isolated tornado.

Temperatures will drop on the backside of the system moving through, and we could even see frost in some areas Saturday morning.

Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team and keep the KFVS Weather App handy as the rain and storms move through on Wednesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.