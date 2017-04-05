Carbondale, IL police release new details in shooting that left - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL police release new details in shooting that left 1 injured

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale, Illinois have released new details in a shooting that left one person injured on April 4.

According to police, officers responded to an area hospital around 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim.

The investigation determined the victim and the suspect, who are acquaintances, were inside a hotel room at America’s Best Value Inn, located at 700 East Main Street. 

Following a dispute, the suspect allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by a friend who was with him. As of Thursday, he remained hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injury. 

As the suspect has yet to be charged, his identity is not being released.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.

