Unofficial results show Franklin Co., IL voters reject sales tax for courthouse

Unofficial results show voters in Franklin County, Illinois have largely rejected a sales tax increase that would have been used to build a new county courthouse.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the vote stood at 2,689 votes in favor of the tax, with 4,826 votes against the tax, with 34 out of 35 precincts reporting.

The results are expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.