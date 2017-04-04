Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Laine scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2 for 5th straight win

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Patrik Laine scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Mark Stuart and Nikolaj Ehlers also had a goal and an assist apiece for the Jets, who swept the five-game season series against the Blues for the first time in franchise history. Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault each had two assists, and Michael Hutchinson made 24 saves for Winnipeg.

Alex Pietrangelo and Jori Lehtera scored for the Blues, who had their season-best point streak snapped at nine games. Jake Allen made 20 saves before being pulled for Carter Hutton in the third period.

