East Prairie, MO police urging caution after string of car break-ins

Police are reminding people to make sure their cars are locked and to keep valuables out of their cars at night.

There have been multiple reports of cars broken into and small items such as change jars and phone chargers have been missing.

Some of the citizens are also hoping the police patrol their area even more after these break-ins.

"I have asked the cops from now on to start patrolling spotlight our house completely when they're on third street, spotlight the back because we have this privacy fence that goes all the way around," said Marilyn McCoy, an East Prairie resident.

Police ask that if you see any suspicious activity to report it to them.

