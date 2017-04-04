Curtis, Smee, Smee win school board seats for Cape Girardeau School District No. 63

Voters in Cape Girardeau have elected two new members to the school board for District 63, and re-elected another member to a fourth term.

Tracy Curtis took in 23% of the vote with 800 total votes in favor. Jared Ritter was also elected to the board with 696 votes, or 20%.

Tony Smee was re-elected to the board with 706 votess, or 20%.

Two other candidates also ran but were defeated:

Melissa "Missy" Herbst Smith - 688 votes (19%)

Philip "Phil" Moore - 646 (18%)

This will be for a three-year term.

