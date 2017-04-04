Randolph County votes against safety tax

Randolph County, Illinois residents voted against a public safety tax that county leaders said would keep the streets safe.

The tax proposed would have been one dollar for every hundred and it would have funded all law enforcement and first response agencies county wide.

Votes against the proposition totaled 2,676 at 67% and votes in favor totaled 1,289 at 33%.

