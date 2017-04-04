Fruitland residents vote to allow 24-hour fire department

Voters in Fruitland, Missouri voted to allow the Fruitland Fire Department to hire full time fire fighters.

The Fruitland Area Fire District will be authorized to levy an additional tax, in which the proceeds will be used to provide proper training and 24-hour staffing.

The votes in favor of what is known as Proposition F tally to 547 and no votes total to 506.

