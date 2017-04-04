Jackson, MO residents vote in favor of Proposition J for school improvements

Voters in Jackson, Missouri voted on Tuesday in favor of Proposition J, which allows the district to borrow more than $22 million for improvements.

The vote passed by a final tally of 3,210 to 1,216, or a percentage of 73% to 27%.

The proposition will not change the property tax residents currently pay.

Pobst said they've held 27 hall meeting for parents, but attendance has been low, with only two people showing up on Thursday, March 23.

