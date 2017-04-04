Carbondale police investigating home burglary

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are investigating a home burglary.

On April 3 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of South Johnson Street for a report of a burglary.

According to police, an unknown suspect or suspects entered a home between 11 a.m. and 6:40 p.m. and took property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

