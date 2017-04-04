Vehicle overturns on I-57 in 2-vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vehicle overturns on I-57 in 2-vehicle crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Debbie Campbell Roeder) (Source: Debbie Campbell Roeder)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A two-vehicle crash left one vehicle overturned and a man injured on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois.

The crash involved a Freightliner driven by H.P. Whitley, 66 of Desoto, Texas and a 1999 Mazda B4000 Pickup driven by Scott W. Brown, 39 of Ogden, Il.

Also in the Freightliner was Kenneth J. Kirkpatrick, 48 of Arlington, Tx.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say the crash happened northbound on I-57 at Mile Post 76.5 at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

After investigation, officials said both the Freightliner and the Mazda were north bound with the Mazda behind Freightliner. 

The Freightliner was in the right lane and the Mazda was in the left. 

Brown told officials he fell asleep while driving.  Brown's vehicle then drifted into the Freightliner’s lane, struck the rear most trailer of two attached to the Freightliner. 

The Mazda went off of the roadway to the left, entered the median, and overturned onto its top. 

The left lane of I-57 was closed for about 30 minutes for removal of the Mazda.  All lanes have been reopened at this time.

Brown received minor injuries and was charged with Improper Lane Usage. 

No one else was injured as a result of this crash.

