Theme to be announced for Murphysboro Apple Festival

The Murphysboro Apple Festival will soon have its theme for 2017.

Chairman Shawn Stearns, Captain Applesauce and Miss Apple Festival Loren McLaughlin will be announcing the theme for and presenting an award to the class which submitted the winning theme!

Heartland Weekend will be in Murphysboro for the official announcement. CLICK HERE to see what other plans are underway for the festival.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.