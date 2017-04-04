Sikeston City Council approves buying body cameras, tactical vests

Officers in Sikeston, Missouri will be getting body cameras and tactical vests.

During the city council's regular meeting in April, they took action to buy the Department of Public Safety 17 more body cameras, along with 14 tactical vests.

The vests cost $16,000 and will be paid for with community donations.

The cameras cost $17,000 after city leaders signed a five-year contract with Motorola Solutions.

DPS began using body cameras back in 2002 and had 25 units already in use.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.