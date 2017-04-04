Heartland News celebrates Hug a Newsperson Day

April 4 is a special day at Heartland News.

You may not know about it, but April 4 marks a special day for us: it's National Hug a Newsperson Day!

No, seriously!

It's not clear who decided to designate the day, but according to National Today, it's a day that gives everyone the opportunity to say "thank you" and hug their local newsperson.

We decided to celebrate by spending some time at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau. And boy did the kids deliver!

So, if you can't hug them in real life, you can send them a virtual one!

