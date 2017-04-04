Sparta, IL woman wins $750K lottery prize

A Sparta, IL resident played an Ultimate Crossword ticket and instantly won a top prize of $750,000.

“I checked over my ticket at least three times. I couldn’t believe I won such a big prize!” said Monique Mullins when she presented her ticket yesterday at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Mullins has lived in Sparta for 30 years. She bought her winning Ultimate Crossword ticket at Casey’s General Store, 710 W. Broadway St., in Sparta, and was at home watching television when she scratched it.

“I like the Crossword tickets because I enjoy taking my time to do the puzzles,” she said.

Her plans for the windfall include donating to her church, and buying a house and a car. “I also plan to donate to some of the youth programs in my community,” said Mullins.

Casey’s will receive $7,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. Ultimate Crossword is a $25 instant ticket featuring 10 top prizes of $750,000, four of which have not been claimed.

