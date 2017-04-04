Carbondale police investigate 3rd report of vandalism

Bowen Gym in Carbondale has been vandalized for a third time.

According to the police department, officers were called to the gym at 818 West High Street on Monday, April 3.

The victim told investigators that graffiti had been spray painted inside the building.

It happened between 10:15 p.m. on April 2 and 2:15 p.m. on April 3.

Officers have not figured out how the suspect got inside.

Investigators are still looking for those responsible for painting racially and sexually offensive graffiti on the property in March.

The gym is where the Southern Illinois Pharaohs, a new professional basketball team, will play in the future. Right now, the team is playing at Carbondale High School.

Two juveniles were arrested in January in connection to a property damage complaint at the gym.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.