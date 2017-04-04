Man in custody for allegedly stabbing his brother in Graves Co., KY

One brother is in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital and another behind bars after an early morning stabbing in Graves County.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to Jackson Purchase Medical Center just before 5 a.m. after a man showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.

Redmon said Andrew Blakey, 23, got into an argument with his brother, William Blakey, 33.

During the fight, Andrew reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed his brother in the stomach.

Andrew Blakey was arrested at his mother's home in Barlow, Kentucky.

He faces a charge of assault 1st.

