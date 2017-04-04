3 sexual assaults under investigation in Morley, MO

Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Department are investigating two reports of sexual assault and one report of an attempted sexual assault in Morley.

According to a spokesperson for the department, one victim reported she was sexually assaulted on Wednesday, March 29. That same victim said someone tried to sexually assault her again on Sunday, April 2.

A second victim reported she was sexually assaulted in early March.

Investigators said they believe there are two different suspects.

No one is in custody in either investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff's Department at 573-545-3525.

