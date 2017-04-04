Attempted murder investigation underway in Carterville, IL

A Herrin, Illinois man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a teenager multiple times.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3 in the 100 block of Van Wyck Square.

According to Carterville Police Chief Heather Reno, the 17-year-old victim was initially taken to Herrin Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he was later transferred to a St. Louis Hospital.

Neighbors say the area is fairly quiet. However, one lady named Holly, who just moved to the neighborhood, was caught off guard and scared.

“I was a little bit shocked," she said. "I didn’t know if I should open my door or close it, but I did. Hear somebody open my back patio door and I had no idea to put two and two together. I didn’t know there was anybody outside at all until I opened the door and heard the ambulance reversing.”

Paul Jennings, 43, was arrested near the crime scene. He was taken to an area hospital for what police called a "non-life threatening self-inflicted wound."

Jennings faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Investigators said the injuries were the result of a fight between acquaintances, but the relationship between the teen and Jennings is still unknown.

