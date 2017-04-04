KY Gov. Bevin declares April 6 WWI Centennial Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY Gov. Bevin declares April 6 WWI Centennial Day

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Governor Bevin has designated April 6, 2017 as World War I Centennial Day in Kentucky.

One hundred years ago the U.S. declared war against Germany's Imperial Army to enter WWI.

The proclamation officially begins more than two years of events to commemorate the Great War and the thousands of Kentuckians who sacrificed to help bring the war to an end.

"The Kentuckians who bravely fought to protect and defend the fate of the free world during World War I may no longer be with us, but the legacy they left behind cannot be forgotten," said Gov. Bevin. "We are thankful for their sacrifice, and proudly honor their memory."

Kentucky was one of only 16 World War I encampments, Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville, where more than 150,000 men were trained for service in WWI.

Two men with Kentucky backgrounds were awarded the Medal of Honor for valorous service in WWI: Captain Samuel Woodfall and Sergeant Willie Sandlin of Buckhorn, Ky.

At least six men from Kentucky served in the legendary U.S. Army unit nicknamed the Harlem Hellfighters and were awarded the Croix de Guerre by the Government of France for valorous service in World War I:  Private Bert Beckham, Private Robert Wooten, Private Bradley Logan and Private Ionia Harris, all of Shelbyville, Private Leonard Todd of Finchville, and Private John Ray Carter of Anderson County.

For more information about events to commemorate the Centennial, you can click here and or click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly