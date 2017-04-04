KY Gov. Bevin declares April 6 WWI Centennial Day

Governor Bevin has designated April 6, 2017 as World War I Centennial Day in Kentucky.

One hundred years ago the U.S. declared war against Germany's Imperial Army to enter WWI.

The proclamation officially begins more than two years of events to commemorate the Great War and the thousands of Kentuckians who sacrificed to help bring the war to an end.

"The Kentuckians who bravely fought to protect and defend the fate of the free world during World War I may no longer be with us, but the legacy they left behind cannot be forgotten," said Gov. Bevin. "We are thankful for their sacrifice, and proudly honor their memory."

Kentucky was one of only 16 World War I encampments, Camp Zachary Taylor in Louisville, where more than 150,000 men were trained for service in WWI.

Two men with Kentucky backgrounds were awarded the Medal of Honor for valorous service in WWI: Captain Samuel Woodfall and Sergeant Willie Sandlin of Buckhorn, Ky.

At least six men from Kentucky served in the legendary U.S. Army unit nicknamed the Harlem Hellfighters and were awarded the Croix de Guerre by the Government of France for valorous service in World War I: Private Bert Beckham, Private Robert Wooten, Private Bradley Logan and Private Ionia Harris, all of Shelbyville, Private Leonard Todd of Finchville, and Private John Ray Carter of Anderson County.

