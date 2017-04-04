Creal Springs man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Creal Springs man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Creal Springs man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Lowell Skelton Jr., 44, admitted to an act of sexual conduct against an underage person.

The seven year sentence in prison is the maximum sentence for the crime.

Skelton will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A judge also ordered that Skelton can not have contact with the victim.

“The victim in this case will be forever impacted by the actions of Skelton. By receiving the maximum sentence in this case and by requiring him to register as a sex offender for life, we feel we sent a strong message that these types of actions will not be tolerated," said Zanotti. "I would like to commend the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center for their exemplary investigative work in this case. And most importantly, I want to applaud the bravery of the victim for coming forward and being willing to prosecute the case.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly