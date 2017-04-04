Creal Springs man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse

A Creal Springs man will spend seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

According to Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Lowell Skelton Jr., 44, admitted to an act of sexual conduct against an underage person.

The seven year sentence in prison is the maximum sentence for the crime.

Skelton will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. A judge also ordered that Skelton can not have contact with the victim.

“The victim in this case will be forever impacted by the actions of Skelton. By receiving the maximum sentence in this case and by requiring him to register as a sex offender for life, we feel we sent a strong message that these types of actions will not be tolerated," said Zanotti. "I would like to commend the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center for their exemplary investigative work in this case. And most importantly, I want to applaud the bravery of the victim for coming forward and being willing to prosecute the case.”

