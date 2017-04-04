Herrin woman to spend 3 years in prison for retail theft

A Herrin woman will spend the next three years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of retail theft.

According to Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Kelly Sealy, 49, admitted to stealing more than $300 in merchandise from Perfectly Posh Boutique in Marion in August 2016.

A judge sentenced Sealy to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered that she pay the boutique $330.38 in restitution.

“Small business owners are an important driver of our local economy. Our office ensures those that steal from our local businesses are brought to justice. In this case, the defendant received the maximum sentence and was ordered to pay for the merchandise she unlawfully stole. We are thankful to the Marion Police Department for working closely with our office to secure today’s guilty plea,” said Brandon Zanotti.

