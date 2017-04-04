KY flags at half staff to honor officer killed in the line of duty

Flags across the state of Kentucky will flying at half staff on Tuesday, April 4 in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Nick Rodman was killed in a high-speed chase in Louisville last week. Rodman was chasing the suspect after a report of shots fired. The driver responsible is charged with murder.

Rodman had been with the department for three years.

He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 4.

