FOUND SAFE: mother, son reported missing in Jackson, MO located

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Kelli Burnell and her son, Presley Thomas (Source: Jackson Police Department)
Burnell is driving a 2000 white Buick Century. (Source: Jackson Police Department)
Kelli Burnell (Source: Jackson Police Department)
Presley Thomas (Source: Jackson Police Department)
The license plate number is KL6 X6J (Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson mother and her young son have been found safe.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Kelli Burnell, 23, and her son Presley Thomas, 4, left their home in Jackson on April 3.

The pair were headed to a doctor's appointment for Presley in Cape Girardeau, but investigators said they never showed up.

Burnell has not been heard from since around 1 p.m. on April 3, according to Freeman.

Investigators said the pair were found safe in St. Louis.

