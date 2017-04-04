FOUND SAFE: mother, son reported missing in Jackson, MO located

A Jackson mother and her young son have been found safe.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Kelli Burnell, 23, and her son Presley Thomas, 4, left their home in Jackson on April 3.

The pair were headed to a doctor's appointment for Presley in Cape Girardeau, but investigators said they never showed up.

Burnell has not been heard from since around 1 p.m. on April 3, according to Freeman.

Investigators said the pair were found safe in St. Louis.

