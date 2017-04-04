UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries to expand in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries to expand in Paducah

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Paducah Economic Development/Facebook) (Source: Paducah Economic Development/Facebook)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah Economic Development has announced a major expansion of UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Inc.

The expansion consists of a 56,000 sq. ft. expansion to UWH’s plant in Paducah, with a total investment of nearly $3.3 million. The new expansion will include machining centers, robotics and additional fabrication equipment.

The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs by July 2018, many of them as early as the 4th quarter of 2017.

“Paducah Economic Development’s number one mission is to help our local businesses succeed and grow,” Paducah Economic Development’s President and CEO Scott Darnell said. “The best and most sustainable type of growth for Paducah is that which comes from our local industries Whitehall is a tremendous corporation for our community and we are proud to partner with them to continue their success.”

The US Automotive trend toward light weighting has created increased demand for aluminum components which are being substituted for heavier steel to improve fuel economy. UWH has a solid reputation for being able to produce precision aluminum parts and assemblies to the automotive industry. The combination of UWH’s capabilities and the significantly increased demand has created the need for additional fabrication capacity.

"We are extremely excited about the continued success of Whitehall Industries," Mayor Brandi Harless said. “Paducah is proud to be a part of Kentucky’s mission to be the “advanced manufacturing hub” and our commitment to Whitehall is evidence of that. We feel that more partnerships with innovative companies such as Whitehall will continue to solidify.

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Inc. is a subsidiary of UACJ Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. UACJ Corporation is leading supplier of aluminum rolled products, extrusions, foil, castings and forgings In Japan, Europe, Asia and North America.

For more information on Whitehall, click here.

Information about Paducah Economic Development and the Forward Paducah Strategy, click here or visit  their Facebook page. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly