UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries to expand in Paducah

Paducah Economic Development has announced a major expansion of UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Inc.

The expansion consists of a 56,000 sq. ft. expansion to UWH’s plant in Paducah, with a total investment of nearly $3.3 million. The new expansion will include machining centers, robotics and additional fabrication equipment.

The expansion is expected to create 50 new jobs by July 2018, many of them as early as the 4th quarter of 2017.

“Paducah Economic Development’s number one mission is to help our local businesses succeed and grow,” Paducah Economic Development’s President and CEO Scott Darnell said. “The best and most sustainable type of growth for Paducah is that which comes from our local industries Whitehall is a tremendous corporation for our community and we are proud to partner with them to continue their success.”

The US Automotive trend toward light weighting has created increased demand for aluminum components which are being substituted for heavier steel to improve fuel economy. UWH has a solid reputation for being able to produce precision aluminum parts and assemblies to the automotive industry. The combination of UWH’s capabilities and the significantly increased demand has created the need for additional fabrication capacity.

"We are extremely excited about the continued success of Whitehall Industries," Mayor Brandi Harless said. “Paducah is proud to be a part of Kentucky’s mission to be the “advanced manufacturing hub” and our commitment to Whitehall is evidence of that. We feel that more partnerships with innovative companies such as Whitehall will continue to solidify.

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Inc. is a subsidiary of UACJ Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. UACJ Corporation is leading supplier of aluminum rolled products, extrusions, foil, castings and forgings In Japan, Europe, Asia and North America.

