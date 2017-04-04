Southeast Art Faculty Exhibition Opening at Catapult Creative House

An exhibit featuring works by the art faculty of Southeast Missouri State University will kick off on Friday, April 7 at Catapult Creative House with a reception from 5-9 p.m.

The Southeast Art Faculty Exhibition will remain on display through April 27 at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Hours of operation for the exhibit are 7:30 a.m.until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The faculty displaying their work are as follows:

Louise Bodenheimer, professor of graphic design and illustration

Emily Booth, foundations instructor

Emily Denlinger, associate professor and head of digital art

Dr. Joni Hand, assistant professor of art history

Benjie Hue, ceramics professor

Carol Horst, head of the Department of Art Education and coordinator of the University Art Academy, Art Reach and High School Art Exhibit

Caroline Kahler, Chairperson of the Department of Art

Justin Henry Miller, associate professor and head of painting

Joshua Newth, foundations instructor

Hannah March Sanders, head of printmaking and letterpress area coordinator of Catapult Press

Kathy Smith, foundations coordinator

Chris Wubbena, area head of sculpture

All participating faculty have presented their work in solo, juried, regional, national, and/or international exhibitions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.