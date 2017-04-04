Southeast Art Faculty Exhibition Opening at Catapult Creative Ho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Art Faculty Exhibition Opening at Catapult Creative House

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

An exhibit featuring works by the art faculty of Southeast Missouri State University will kick off on Friday, April 7 at Catapult Creative House with a reception from 5-9 p.m. 

The Southeast Art Faculty Exhibition will remain on display through April 27 at Catapult Creative House at 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Hours of operation for the exhibit are 7:30 a.m.until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The faculty displaying their work are as follows: 

Louise Bodenheimer, professor of graphic design and illustration  

Emily Booth, foundations instructor

Emily Denlinger, associate professor and head of digital art

Dr. Joni Hand, assistant professor of art history

Benjie Hue, ceramics professor

Carol Horst, head of the Department of Art Education and coordinator of the University Art Academy, Art Reach and High School Art Exhibit 

Caroline Kahler, Chairperson of the Department of Art 

Justin Henry Miller, associate professor and head of painting

Joshua Newth, foundations instructor

Hannah March Sanders, head of printmaking and letterpress area coordinator of Catapult Press 

Kathy Smith, foundations coordinator

Chris Wubbena, area head of sculpture 

All participating faculty have presented their work in solo, juried, regional, national, and/or international exhibitions. 

