2 injured in ATV crash involving a pothole in Dunklin Co., MO

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An adult and teenager were hurt in an ATV crash after their vehicle hit a pothole on Monday, April 3.

The incident happened Monday around 4:50 p.m. on County Road 531, just South of Highway A, in Dunklin County.

According to the MSHP, 40-year-old Stacy Rice, of Senath, was driving a Polaris ATV with a 14-year-old female passenger when he hit a pothole.

The ATV then went off of the road and flipped.

Rice was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital with serious injuries.

The Senath teen was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Kennett with minor injuries.

Troopers report Rice and the teen were not wearing safety gear at the time of the crash.

