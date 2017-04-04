April 5 celebrity birthdays

He's a singer best known for the song Happy from the movie Despicable Me 2. Pharrell Williams is 44 today.

She's a singer from the group ABBA. You've heard her on the hits Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me and ABBA's many other hits. Agnetha Faltskog is 67 today.

He's a former professional wrestler who's also dabbled in acting. Just last week he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His real name is Page Joseph Falkinburg, but you know him by his ring name. Diamond Dallas Page is 61 today.

He's a four star general who served as President Bush's Secretary of State. Colin Powell is 80 today.

