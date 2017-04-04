This week in country music: 2009 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in country music: 2009

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane and see what was popular on country music radio this week 8 years ago.

On the first week of April in 2009, Billboard Magazine's Country charts had Rodney Atkins at number five with It's America. The patriotic song would go on to become Atkins' fifth chart topper the next month.

Jake Owen was at number four with Don't Think I Can't Love You. It was the lead single from his Easy Does It album.

George Strait was settled into the number three spot with River of Love. It was Strait's 80th top ten hit and would go on to become his 44th chart topper.  The song was from his Grammy Winning album Troubadour.

She's made a lot of songs about her ex-boyfriends and White Horse was one of those and it was in the number two position.
White Horse  was also a crossover hit for Swift as it peaked on the Hot 100 chart at number 13.  

And in the top spot for this week in '09 was Darius Rucker with It Won't Be Like This For Long. Rucker and the two co-writers got the idea for the song when they met and started talking about their kids.  It was Rucker's second straight single to top the country charts and it stayed there for three weeks.

