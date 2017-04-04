Five things you need to know on 4/4

It's Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: The rain have moved its way out of the Heartland and we can expect to see sunny skies for most of the day. With highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, it will be another warm day in the Heartland. It may be windy at times, with gusts blowing in from the northwest. A LOOK AHEAD: Another round of severe weather is expected to pass through the Heartland late tonight and tomorrow.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

Election day in the Heartland: Voters in Missouri and Illinois will head to the polls today to vote on several county issues. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

New bomb threat closes Russian subway: Russian emergency officials say they have closed a subway station in St. Petersburg following a new bomb threat.

North Carolina are the NCAA champions: The North Carolina Tar Heels have won their sixth national championship with a 71-65 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2017 NCAA basketball championship game.

MO Attorney General cracks down on human trafficking: Missouri's new Attorney General is taking aim at Human Trafficking, and local leaders are supporting his effort.

HAPPENING TODAY: Democrats have secured the votes to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee under current rules, putting the Senate on a partisan collision course over confirming Neil Gorsuch to a lifetime appointment that could reverberate for decades.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.