44th Annual Boat Regatta Coming to SIU-C

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

It's time for a favorite Southern Illinois University Carbondale tradition--the Great Cardboard Regatta.  

The 44th annual regatta is set for April 29 at Evergreen Park's Carbondale Reservoir boat launch.  Boat registration and inspection starts at 10 a.m. with racing beginning at 1 p.m.  

All are welcome as competitors or spectators.  

There are trophies and awards for the top finishers in each race category as well as for the most creative floating vessels and best team boat.  

If your watercraft proves to be less than seaworthy, you can still leave with a prize.  

The Titanic Award goes to the boat that sinks in the most spectacular fashion.  

The race categories include: boats powered by paddles; mechanical boats powered by paddle wheels, propellers or other forms of muscle-driven propulsion; and boats that are built the day of the regatta.  

Builders can use glue, caulk, tape or another such substance to hold the cardboard together and provide simple waterproofing.  

The cost to enter a boat is $15 if you register in advance.  Day of registration is $20.  

Instant boat kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis that day and the late contestants will have approximately two hours to build their watercraft. 

The event originated nearly a half-century ago as a creative design class project for art and design students at SIU-C.  

To make arrangements to purchase cardboard or for more information about the regatta, contact Mary Kinsel at (618) 453-6428.

