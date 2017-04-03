Jackson Crews Begin Roadside Mowing Season

The Jackson Street Department will maintain the roadsides by keeping them mowed this spring and summer months.

Residents and businesses will continue to see consistent levels of service in mowing along Jackson streets, particularly in areas of safety concern.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow city workers and their mowing equipment the space needed to properly cut the roadway shoulders

For more information, call the Street Department at 243-8280 or public Works Department at 243-2300.

