MO House approves measure for prescription drug monitoring program

The Missouri House voted to approve a measure creating a prescription drug monitoring program on Monday, April 3.

Representative Holly Rehder said her measure passed 102 to 54 and will immediately move on to the Senate.

Efforts to create a system in Missouri to monitor dangerous prescription drugs has stalled in the Senate in the past. However, Rehder said she feels very hopeful it can make it through an expected filibuster and get it to a vote.

